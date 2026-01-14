Dubai: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung struck an unexpectedly upbeat note at their latest summit, ending formal talks with a light-hearted cultural exchange set to K-pop hits.

After agreeing to deepen bilateral cooperation, the two leaders surprised aides and viewers alike by sitting down for an impromptu drumming session in Nara, Japan’s ancient capital and Takaichi’s hometown. Wearing personalised athletic jackets, they played along to popular tracks including BTS’s global hit Dynamite and Golden from K-pop Demon Hunters, in a short video shared by Takaichi’s office.

The jam session was arranged by Takaichi, a known heavy-metal fan who played drums during her college years. Lee jokingly admitted he felt “a little awkward” at first performing alongside the Japanese leader, but quickly warmed to the moment.

“Playing the drums has been my longtime dream,” Lee wrote on X, thanking Takaichi for her hospitality. Drawing a diplomatic parallel, he added that just as they respected differences and harmonised rhythms, he hoped Japan and South Korea would strengthen cooperation step by step.

Takaichi praised Lee as a fast learner, noting he picked up the basics within minutes. She later reiterated the leaders’ commitment to forward-looking ties and continued “shuttle diplomacy,” underscoring how soft-power moments can complement serious diplomacy.

Video and inputs from AFP