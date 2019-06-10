Police believe he has not made any financial transactions since his disappearance

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Sydney: Australian police said on Monday they were scouring bushland for a Belgian teenage tourist missing in a popular surf town for more than a week.

Theo Hayez, an 18-year-old backpacker, was last seen on May 31 at a hotel in the coastal tourist town of Byron Bay - some 750 kilometres north of Sydney - New South Wales state police said.

"We have a large amount of resources searching... in bushland that is towards the east and northeast of the town," police Chief Inspector Matthew Kehoe said in a statement.

"We are advised that this disappearance is completely out of character for him."

Police said they were alerted to his disappearance on Thursday after he failed to return to a hostel he was staying in.