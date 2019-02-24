Abu Dhabi: Update: A gunman who tried to hijack a Biman Airlines flight flying from Dhaka to Dubai via Chittagong and two crew members are still inside the flight that made an emergency landing at Chittagong airport after security forces successfully evacuated the passengers, according to an official.
“The efforts to overpower the gunman and control the situation are continuing. Commandos have surrounded the flight. The initial reports suggest that all passengers are safe as of now,” a senior Bngaldeshi official told Gulf News from Dhaka.
The gunman on the flight BG-147 took out something like a pistol and tried to enter the cockpit, demanding that he wanted to talk to the Bangladesh Prime Minister after the flight was midway between Dhaka and Chittagong, said the official who did not want to be named.
As per the available information, the pilot convinced him that his demand will be met and alerted the security authorities on the ground before making the emergency landing at around 5.20pm local time, he said. The security forces successfully moved almost all passengers to the airport terminal, however two crew members and the gunman are still inside the flight, the official said.
He said a report suggested that the problematic person could be a depressed individual having some personal problems. “The available information as of now suggests that it is not an organised hijacking attempt but a misadventure of a disgruntled individual,” he said. “Even officials suspect whether he has an original gun or it is a toy,” he added.
As the officials are focussed on ending the trouble, an official statement on the developments is not immediately possible. Most of the available information was gathered from the rescued passengers and an official conformation on the sequence of events can be given after ending the crisis, the official explained.
All passengers on board a Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane are safe after a man apparently attempted to hijack the aircraft on Sunday, the national civil aviation chief said.
"All 150 plus passengers are safe," Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan told AFP of flight BG147 which had taken off from the capital Dhaka, adding that the man's intentions were unclear.
"We think he is a suspected madman. He is saying that he has a bomb, but we are not sure," Hasan said after the plane landed at Chittagong airport in southeastern Bangladesh, where the passengers were evacuated. (AFP)
