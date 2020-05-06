People talk while seating on picnic blankets at Sun Park during Labour Day holiday, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 5, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Beijing: China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 5 and 20 new asymptomatic cases, data from the national health authority showed on Wednesday.

This compared with one new coronavirus case and 15 new asymptomatic cases reported a day earlier. The two new cases were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, compared with one such case a day earlier.