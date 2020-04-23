Commission says 6 of new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported

Visitors wearing face masks are seen at Wuhan Zoo on its first day of reopening following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 22, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Beijing: Mainland China reported 10 new coronavirus cases as of the end of April 22, down from 30 a day earlier as the number of so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas declined, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission said six of the new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Wednesday were imported, down from 23 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected but do not show symptoms, also declined to 27 from 42 a day earlier.