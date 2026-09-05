GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Chinese worker, woman rescued 10 days after Nepal floods

Rescuers save two lives amid hunt for hundreds missing in hydropower tunnels

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, a Chinese national is seen after being rescued by soldiers during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, a Chinese national is seen after being rescued by soldiers during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Nepal Army via AP

Kathmandu: Rescuers in Nepal pulled a Chinese national and a woman alive 10 days after devastating floods hit the country, officials said Saturday.

The man was rescued from a hydropower tunnel, according to a social media post by the country’s prime minister’s office, bringing the total to three workers pulled alive from the Trishuli hydropower project. Two Nepalese workers were rescued from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower plant on Friday.

Nepal's army said a joint rescue team of Nepalese military personnel and South Korean disaster experts rescued the man from a 225-meter tunnel (about 738 feet) and that he was undergoing a health assessment. Images showed him being evacuated by helicopter, with an army medic checking on him during the flight.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A photo released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed two rescuers carrying the man out of the tunnel.

About 900 workers are missing from 12 hydropower projects across Nepal, with roughly 500 believed to be trapped in various tunnels, authorities said.

In flood-hit Nuwakot town, a woman was rescued alive from a house, Nepal's army spokesperson said Saturday. Officials said she was being airlifted to Kathmandu.

Images showed rescuers pulling the woman from the house, wrapped in a gray blanket.

At least 1,300 people were killed in the Aug. 26 floods, which were likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management agency.

Related Topics:
Nepal

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This handout photograph taken and released by the Nepal Army on September 4, 2026 shows army personnel carrying a worker who was trapped inside a tunnel, during a rescue operation at Trishuli-3A Hydropower Project in Nepal's Rasuwa district.

Two Nepal tunnel workers rescued after nine days

3m read
Before and after: The home Paribartan Nepal built after moving to the UAE in 2017, and the same site after the August 26 flash flood buried the house and swept away the farmland

Nepali expat in UAE loses home in flash floods

4m read
Sood explained that his trip was centered on connecting directly with flood survivors and delivering supplies gathered from India, including blankets and essential food items.

Sonu Sood visits flood-hit families in Nepal

2m read
Nepal's army personnel carry the bodies of deceased flood victims during a search operation along the Narayani river at Bharatpur in Nepal's Chitwan district on August 31, 2026.

Nepal toll surges as rescuers struggle to save people

4m read