Staff disinfecting the premises after all patients were discharged at a makeshift hospital set up in a sports stadium in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Image Credit: AFP

Beijing: Mainland China had 202 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Monday, sharply down from 573 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,026.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 2,912 as of the end of Sunday, up by 42 from the previous day.