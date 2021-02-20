Both sides have appeared eager to keep the tensions from turning into open conflict

This video frame grab taken from footage recorded in mid-June 2020 and released by China Central Television (CCTV) on February 20, 2021 shows a wounded Chinese soldier receiving medical attention from his comrades following clashes between Chinese and Indian troops at an area in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley, in the Karakoram Mountains in the Himalayas. Image Credit: AFP

Beijing: When the senior Chinese officer on the ground, Qi Fabao, confronted the Indian soldiers high in the Himalayas last June, he was suddenly overwhelmed in a brawl fought with pipes, clubs and stones, according to the People’s Liberation Army of China.

It said a battalion commander identified as Chen Hongjun led a charge of reinforcements to rescue him, in what became the deadliest clash in more than four decades along the tense mountainous border between China and India.

The senior officer suffered a roughly 4-inch gash across his forehead but survived. Chen Hongjun died, along with three other soldiers, the People’s Liberation Army’s Daily reported Friday, in the most detailed official account of the battle so far. One of them was sucked under the churning current of the Galwan River, which rushes out of a valley at an elevation of nearly 14,000 feet.

The account in the army’s official newspaper was China’s first explicit acknowledgment that its soldiers had died in the clash on June 15, the fiercest of a series of confrontations along contested parts of the border over the last eight months.

India lost 20 soldiers in that brawl and honoured them with public rituals of mourning that, until now, China had not extended to its own troops. The clashes have badly soured relations between the two countries, which had been improving before last year.

It is not clear why the People’s Liberation Army disclosed the four deaths now. In doing so, it announced that it had awarded Qi Fabao, a regimental commander with two decades of service along the mountainous border, the honorary title of Hero of Defending the Border.

The four who died received the same award posthumously. (The account did not provide the ranks of the officers and soldiers.)

“We are the boundary marker of the motherland,” one of the soldiers who died, Xiao Siyuan, was said to have written in a diary before the fatal clash, “and every inch of our land under our feet is the motherland’s territory.”

The new details came after the two countries reached an agreement to withdraw their forces from another flashpoint along the border where clashes occurred: Pangong Tso, a scenic glacial lake not far from Galwan.

Both sides have appeared eager to keep the tensions from turning into open conflict - while not openly conceding any territory along a border that remains undefined in places.

China’s version of the deadly clash could not be independently verified. It blamed India for the brawl and the broader tensions, while never using the country’s name. The Chinese simply confronted “foreign forces,” the article read.

India, in turn, has blamed China for encroaching past the Line of Actual Control that separates the two sides in the disputed areas.

Until now, China had only obliquely referred to “losses” during the clash last summer. The article did not present the four deaths as an exhaustive count. Indian officials have claimed that Chinese losses were at least as high as India’s 20 fatalities. A US intelligence official said last summer that China had deliberately concealed its soldiers’ deaths, suggesting that between 20 and 30 had perished.

In broad strokes, the descriptions of the clash in the Galwan Valley corresponded with those from the Indian side, providing a window into how China views the standoff and how it rallies its own forces with appeals to honour and sacrifice.

In places, the Chinese account verged on hagiography, including cinematic scenes that seemed somewhat improbable.