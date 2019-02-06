The restaurant was set up in 2000 by a young family, whose dream always was to open a restaurant. Having put together enough money from their jobs and savings, they started out small — it was a risk but it paid off. The main lady behind the operations is Chandrika Munasinghe. She is supported by her husband, Patrick Munasinghe, who takes care of fresh produce and meat. We have three branches in the UAE. The main branch is in Karama and the other two are in Al Quoz and Al Nahda.