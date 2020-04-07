Brisbane: Cardinal George Pell left jail a free man Tuesday after Australia's High Court quashed his child sex abuse convictions.
The 78-year-old left Barwon Prison near Melbourne in the back seat of a black car, an AFP photographer at the scene witnessed.
He had been behind bars since March 2019.
He was acquitted on all five counts of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s, when the court overturned earlier decisions of a jury and lower appeals court.
The verdict is a major victory for Pell, who had steadfastly maintained his innocence.