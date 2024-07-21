DHAKA: Bangladesh’s top court abolished most of a controversial government jobs quota system after deadly protests by students mainly in the country’s capital in the past week.

The Supreme Court nullified most of the quota for government jobs. At least 151 people were killed in nationwide clashes since July 13, according to an Agence France-Presse count of victims reported by police and hospitals.

Protests escalated in the past week after a court decided last month to reinstate the government’s job quota policy, which reserved up to 30% of the jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.

The Supreme Court said 93 per cent of government jobs will be appointed on merit. The quota will apply to only 7 per cent of jobs. Of that, 5 per cent will go to family members of war veterans and 2 per cent will be reserved for disadvantaged groups, such as ethnic minorities.

Curfew in force

The government imposed a curfew on Friday night and deployed the army on the streets, with police given a “shoot-on-sight” order to quell the violence. Internet connection was also shut down nationwide since Thursday. The government declared public holidays on Sunday and Monday, effectively closing government and private offices.

The protests are the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule since she won a fourth straight term in elections earlier this year.

Her government is under pressure to stabilize the economy, and is seeking funds from China and receiving support from the International Monetary Fund to bolster dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Protesters are opposed to the quota system because they say it excludes new job seekers in favour of supporters of Hasina, whose party led the independence movement to separate from Pakistan.

The quota system had been suspended by Hasina after a previous round of mass student protests in 2018.

Hasina’s party, the Bangladesh Awami League, has blamed opposition political parties for fuelling the student protests.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling party, said this week the attacks on government buildings, the police and acts of vandalism have been organized by opposition groups like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Several leaders of the party have been arrested, local media reported.