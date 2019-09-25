Dhaka: At least 10 members of a wedding party were killed when a boat they were travelling in capsized in Bangladesh’s Sunamganj district, police sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The boat capsized in the wetland, known as Kaliakutha haor, on Tuesday night. It carried on board dozens of wedding party guests and overturned under inclement weather, Xinhua news agency reported. A police official said bodies of four victims were recovered late Tuesday night, while the six others were found on Wednesday morning.