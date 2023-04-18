Kathmandu: A renowned Indian climber who was presumed dead earlier on Mt Annapurna in Nepal, has been found alive, an expedition organiser said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the organiser had declared 27-year-old Baljeet Kaur dead after she was reported missing.

The record-holding Indian woman climber, who was left alone below the summit point, remained out of radio contact till this morning.

An aerial search team has located Kaur, who scaled the world’s 10th highest peak without using supplemental oxygen on Monday, above Camp IV, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure Pasang Sherpa said.

“We want to inform you that we have established contact with our climber Baljeet Kaur who was in distress earlier,” Pioneer Adventure said in a Facebook post, adding that a rescue operation is currently underway, and “we are doing everything possible to bring her to safety”.

“We want to assure you that she is in good spirits,” said the expedition company.

The aerial search mission was initiated this morning only after she managed to send a radio signal asking for “immediate help”.

After wrong information was spread in the media about the climber, the expedition company said: “We would like to bring to your attention an urgent notice regarding our climber. At this time, we do not have any confirmed reports, and it is our policy not to speculate on any potential outcomes. We want to assure you that a rescue mission is currently underway, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure a safe and successful outcome.

“We kindly request that you refrain from contacting our official numbers as our team is fully focused on the rescue operation. We will be providing regular updates through our social media channels, and we ask that you follow us there for the latest information.”

According to Sherpa, Kaur’s GPS location has indicated an altitude of 7,375m (24,193ft).

She climbed Mt Annapurna along with two Sherpa guides at around 5.15 p.m. on Monday.

At least three helicopters have been mobilised to trace Kaur.