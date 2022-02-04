Lamprais

A derivative of the Dutch word lomprijst, the traditional Sri Lankan dish, also called lumprice, was introduced to the island nation through its Dutch Burgher population in the 1600s. The dish essentially consists of two curries (a meat curry, often including beef and chicken, and ash plantain with aubergine), seeni sambal (traditional sweet and spicy onion chili paste), belacan (shrimp paste or prawn sauce), meatballs and rice boiled in stock. The components are wrapped in banana leaves and baked in an oven. A common though non-traditional addition is a deep-fried hard-boiled egg. If you are not travelling to Sri Lanka anytime soon, be sure to sample the dish at Sri Lankan restaurant, Thambapanni, in Lulu Hypermarket, Barsha, Dubai, or its franchise outlet in Al Nahda, Sharjah.

Fish Ambul Thiyal

A traditional sour fish curry peculiar to Sri Lanka, ambul thiyal is cooked using a distinct spice blend that lends the outer part of the fish used in the curry its distinct black colour, as well as goraka (Indian tamarind or brindleberry). Kelewala (yellowfin tuna), balaya (skipjack tuna) or talapath (sailfish) are the common varieties of fish used in the preparation of this popular dish.

Gotu Kola Sambol

Sri Lankan fare puts emphasis on consuming raw produce and keeping things fresh, earthy, natural and essentially simple. Sambol is a Sri Lankan term for ingredients combined and eaten raw, such as chilli sauce, or something more salad-like such as gotu kola sambol, a healthy green salad. Prepared by mixing shredded green vegetables, spices, coconut, chilli, onion, and Umbalakada fish (boiled, smoked and sundried fish, usually tuna), the dish is often paired with hot white rice for lunch.

Kukul Mas Maluwa

Traditional Sri Lankan chicken curry pays homage to local spices with cardamom and cinnamon registering brilliantly in its taste profile. Held together using creamy coconut milk, Kukul Mas is usually combined with ghee rice or Sri Lankan parottas.

Karapincha appam

Appams or stringhoppers are popular both in Sri Lanka and the south of India. And while Sri Lanka, like India has several variants of this tasty and traditional fermented rice batter dish, the karapincha appam is unique to Sri Lanka. Made by including karapincha or curry leaves (murraya koenigii, or sweet neem leaves), the dish offers a unique taste profile while promoting several health benefits as well because of the use of this particular type of curry leaf, an essential ingredient for some ayurvedic medicines. Be sure to sample some when visiting Sri Lanka next time, or a Sri Lankan restaurant here in the UAE. Thambapanni, the restaurant dishes up some amazing karapincha appams, so we’ve been told.

Kiribath and Lunu Miris

The traditional coconut milk rice, kiribath is a Sri Lankan breakfast staple during festivals and is usually consumed with another Sri Lankan favourite, the fiery red onion paste, lunu miris. Kids can avoid the spice and opt for a sprinkle of sugar or traditional palm sugar. And unlike many festival dishes that are complex and often difficult to prepare, kiribath is as simple to put together as it is tasty to consume.

Polos