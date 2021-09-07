Abu Dhabi: Saudi Ministry of Health revealed that the total number of inpatients reached about 1.17 million during the year 2020.
Riyadh, Asir and Al Qassim topped with a total of 349,112 inpatients, while three other regions recorded the lowest numbers, namely the Northern Borders, Al Baha and Hail with 112,438.
Riyadh ranked the highest in all regions with 145,284 inpatients, 80 per cent of whom are Saudis.
Top three regions are:
Riyadh: 145,284 inpatients.
Asir: 100,362 inpatients.
Al Qassim: 94,466 inpatients.