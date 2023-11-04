KATHMANDU: At least 128 people are confirmed dead after the shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck a remote pocket of Nepal overnight, officials said Saturday.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Whole towns, centuries-old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble then, with more than a million houses destroyed, at a cost to the economy of $6 billion.

Officials feared the death toll in Friday's quake could rise as they had not been able to establish contact in the hilly area near the epicentre, some 500 km (300 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, where tremors were also felt. The district has a population of 190,000 with villages scattered in remote hills.

Quake felt in Delhi

The quake was felt as far away as India's capital New Delhi, nearly 500 km from the epicentre 42 km south of Jumla.

"In our district, 26 people have died and many are injured," Jajarkot district chief Suresh Sunar told AFP.

"It is still night and it is difficult to get all the information," he added. "The toll might rise."

The district hospital was packed with residents bringing in injured victims.

At least 36 were dead and 85 injured in neighbouring Rukum West, according to that area's police chief, Namraj Bhattarai.

"We are working on rescue efforts," he said.

Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

The government deployed security forces to help with rescue efforts.

"We have information that there have been human and physical damages in two districts because of the quake, and security forces have been mobilised for rescue work," said home ministry spokesman Nararyan Prasad Bhattarai.

Numbers were still unconfirmed, he added.