Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a historic return for the former US leader and a new beginning in the US-Israel alliance.

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" said Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office.

China

As the results began to go Trump's way, China said it hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

"We respect the choice of the American people."

UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Donald Trump on his "historic election victory", adding that UK-US special relationship would "continue to prosper".

"As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," he said.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work with him "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his "impressive victory" and said he hoped his presidency would bring "just peace in Ukraine closer."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Trump's "election victory".

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi wrote on social media platform X. "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration."

Qatar

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election. I wish you all the best during your term and look forward to working together again to strengthen our strategic relationship and partnership, and to advancing our shared efforts in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally.”

Spain

Spain's left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday after he claimed victory in the US presidential election and pledged to work on a "strong transatlantic partnership".

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership," Sanchez wrote on X.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in the US presidential election, and hailed the "unshakeable" ties between the two countries.

"Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance, common values and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond which I am sure we will now strengthen even more," the leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party wrote on X.

EU

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in the US presidential election, expressing hope that Washington and Brussels will work together on a "strong transatlantic agenda".

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens.

"So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Turkey

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated "my friend Donald Trump" after he claimed victory in the US presidential election.