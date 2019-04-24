Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Muncy, Pennsylvania: Authorities say a woman was killed when she fell into a meat grinder at a processing plant in northern Pennsylvania.

It's not clear what caused the accident at the Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy.

The Lycoming County coroner's office says 35-year-old Jill Greninger apparently fell around 11.30am on Monday. Her body was found by a co-worker who heard strange noises coming from the commercial machine.

Authorities say Greninger may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.

Company officials have not responded to media requests for comment.