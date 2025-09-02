Who is Ethan Agarwal, the Indian-American entrepreneur running for California governor

Ethan Agarwal, a 40-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley, has declared his candidacy for Governor of California (2026) as a pragmatic Democrat and staunch capitalist. With a track record that includes co-founding Aaptiv and The Coterie, he seeks to apply startup-style innovation and business acumen to tackle California’s economic and infrastructural crises.

Agarwal acknowledges comparisons to New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani due to their similar age and Indian heritage, but emphasises that his approach is rooted in pragmatic, business-driven solutions, not political ideology. “We have some things in common… but I fiercely support capitalism and meritocracy,” he told Axios.

AI and Crypto: Agarwal likens artificial intelligence to the internet’s emergence decades ago, seeing it as a catalyst for education, breakthroughs, and innovation. He wants California to be a national leader in crypto, proposing regulatory sandboxes and incentives for blockchain and clean energy infrastructure.

He graduated from The Harker School in 2003 and earned dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science from Johns Hopkins University in just three years, where he also served as executive student body president. He subsequently earned an MBA in finance from the Wharton School in 2011.

