Arrest made in the death of a pit bull that was tied to a fence and set on fire

Richmond: A Virginia man will serve five years in prison without parole for the death of a pit bull that was tied to a fence, covered in accelerant and set on fire.

Richmond police announced Wednesday that the sentence was part of 20-year-old Jyahshua A. Hill's plea agreement.

The dog was found at a park in February and treated by Richmond Animal Care and Control, which named him Tommie.

The shelter shared a picture showing Tommie covered in bandages and casts while snuggling a stuffed animal. He died days later.

His case prompted widespread outrage and brought in donations for the city shelter.