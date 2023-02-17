Most people when asked what their dog loves, might say toys or treats. However, a dog in Canada has gained TikTok fame for quite a unique obsession – she loves watching the daily news.

“When I say obsessed with the news, I mean she watches every single day at 6am and 6pm,” said Bindi’s human mum, in a recent TikTok video that went viral and received over 2 million views.

The viral clip, which was posted on Instagram and TikTok pages @bindisbucketlist, shows the brown dog with her canine sibling Rosie, sharing an Ottoman in front of a television.

While Rosie is seen lounging carefree, Bindi’s eyes are glued to the screen, showing a news program from a local news channel CHCH TV.

While TikTokers and Instagrammers found the video clip hilarious, many were impressed by how carefully Bindi watches the news.

“Sometimes I’ll throw on a [TV] show to see how she likes it, but the news is by far her favourite,” explained Bindi’s human in the video.

“It is way too funny, but we love ourselves an informed queen,” she added.

The comments section was soon abuzz with netizens commenting on how cute the video was.

“Okay … obviously this is the cutest thing ever,” wrote Carney Bourgeois.

And, another viewer, Amy Collins added: “She was a journalist in a former life.”

After the video went viral, Tim Bolen, a news host from CHCH TV contacted Bindi’s mum to use the clip on their news segment.

“Hey Bindi! It’s Tim from CHCH Morning Live. I adore this story and Bindi and want to include her in our Feel Good Time segment tomorrow morning at 7am. Make sure you let her know or just have the TV on for her,” he wrote.

A second video update shows Bindi surprised at being featured on the very news show she loves watching. People took to the comments section to talk about their pets, who love watching TV.

TikTok user @emmarroy13 wrote: “My dog loves any animals on screen … she loves Nature shows.”

According to a 2015 article on the US-based website nationalgeographic.com: “Domestic dogs can perceive images on television similarly to the way we do, and they are intelligent enough to recognise onscreen images of animals as they would in real life – even animals they've never seen before – and to recognise TV dog sounds, like barking.”