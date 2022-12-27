Dubai: The UAE Embassy in the Washington has issued an advisory to its citizens who are in areas affected by the winter blizzard that paralysed the United States over the Christmas weekend.
The embassy has urged the Emirati citizens to follow the safety regulations issued by the authorities and urged them to contact the embassy in case of emergency.
In case of emergency, UAE citizens can contact the embassy on the number – 0012024315530 and to register for the Twajudi service.
Blizzard conditions continue to prevail in parts of the US Northeast, the stubborn remnants of a massive sprawl of extreme weather that gripped the country over several days, causing widespread power outages, travel delays and at least 47 deaths across nine states.
The storm has wreaked havoc with travel across the US over the weekend, stranding passengers as thousands of flights were cancelled. The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancellation of more than 15,000 US flights in recent days, including at least 2,600 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.
The blizzard, deemed the Buffalo area's worst in 45 years, took form late on Friday and pummeled western New York through the Christmas holiday weekend. It capped an Arctic freeze and winter storm front that had extended over most of the United States for days, stretching as far south as the Mexican border.
The greater Buffalo region, on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, has been one of the hardest-hit places, with nearly 50 inches (127 cm) of snow recorded at Buffalo Airport as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.