Washington: The US government will start distributing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s newly authorised COVID-19 antibody combination on Tuesday, beginning with over 30,000 treatment courses, a health official said on Monday.

US officials on a call with reporters said doses will be allocated based on which states have the highest numbers of confirmed cases and hospitalisations, both of which are currently soaring nationwide.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued emergency use authorisation for the treatment called REGN-COV2, which combines two monoclonal antibodies, to be used for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Regeneron has said it expects to have enough REGEN-COV2 for about 80,000 patients by the end of this month. It expects to have enough doses to treat about 200,000 patients by the first week of January, rising to some 300,000 patients in total by the end of January.

The antibody cocktail was among the treatments given to US President Trump during his bout with COVID-19 last month. He declared it a virtual “cure” for COVID-19 at the time.

The treatment belongs to a class of biotech drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, which are manufactured copies of antibodies created by the human body to fight infections.

US regulators earlier this month authorised another antibody treatment for COVID-19 from Eli Lilly and Co.

Officials on Monday said the department of Health and Human Services has already helped distribute 120,000 doses of Lilly’s antibody to patients around the country.