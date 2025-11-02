US strike on alleged drug vessel in Caribbean kills three: Pentagon chief

Hegseth said Washington would continue to 'hunt... and kill' alleged drug traffickers
Washington: A US strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean killed three people on Saturday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said, the latest such attack in international waters.
The United States has deployed Navy ships to the Caribbean and sent F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, part of a massive military force that Washington insists is aimed at curbing drug trafficking.
More than 15 US strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific have killed at least 65 people in recent weeks, prompting criticism from governments in the region.
The latest strike hit "another narco-trafficking vessel... in the Caribbean," Hegseth wrote on social media.
"This vessel -- like EVERY OTHER -- was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling," he said.
"Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed."
Experts say the attacks, which began in early September, amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers, and Washington has yet to make public any evidence that its targets were smuggling narcotics or posed a threat to the United States.
Hegseth said Washington would continue to "hunt... and kill" alleged drug traffickers.
