Hackers target major trade and oil export hubs as maritime cyber incidents rise 17%
Dubai: Major US ports are facing an unprecedented wave of attempted cyberattacks, with the Port of Los Angeles blocking 120 million hacking attempts in August alone, as authorities warn of growing threats to shipping, global trade and energy supplies.
The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the largest US crude oil export hub, is facing hundreds or thousands of attempted intrusions daily, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The port handles approximately 2.3 million barrels of crude oil exports a day, making its digital infrastructure a critical target for hackers seeking to disrupt energy shipments.
Corpus Christi chief executive Kent Britton said attackers were probing computer networks for vulnerabilities and impersonating senior executives in fraudulent messages designed to gain access to sensitive systems.
The Port of Los Angeles, America's busiest container port, said it thwarted approximately 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August, nearly double its monthly average in 2023.
The attempts included efforts to steal passwords, penetrate networks and install malicious software.
The threat has already disrupted operations elsewhere.
In August, a cyberattack on North Carolina Ports delayed gate openings and forced operators to switch temporarily to manual cargo processing. The breach was contained, although recovery operations continued.
The US Coast Guard reported a 17 per cent increase in maritime cyber incidents in 2025. It also investigated suspected cyberattacks on two oil tankers bound for the United States in August, alongside the FBI.
The growing threat has prompted ports to strengthen cybersecurity teams, conduct emergency drills and develop backup procedures to maintain operations if digital networks are compromised.
Officials are also concerned that artificial intelligence could enable hackers to identify vulnerabilities and launch more sophisticated attacks.
Cybersecurity experts warn that successful intrusions could disrupt cargo movements, interrupt energy exports and threaten maritime safety, underscoring the vulnerability of infrastructure supporting international commerce.