LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Fashion Show Mall that has left three people injured.

According to Metro Police, the injuries to the three victims are said to be non-life threatening.

Fashion Show is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

Police said the shooting unfolded Tuesday evening when a group of juveniles got into an argument. Metro Police said right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

A witness told US media that she saw two of the people hurt suffering from gunshot wounds.

She said one of the victims was an elderly man.