LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Metro Police are investigating a shooting at Fashion Show Mall that has left three people injured.
According to Metro Police, the injuries to the three victims are said to be non-life threatening.
Fashion Show is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.
Police said the shooting unfolded Tuesday evening when a group of juveniles got into an argument. Metro Police said right before the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.
A witness told US media that she saw two of the people hurt suffering from gunshot wounds.
She said one of the victims was an elderly man.
There’s no word on any arrests and the entire mall is on a lock down as police search for a second suspect, according to US media reports.