A nun who was also the principal of a US school was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $835,000 (Dh3 million) from school funds.
The 79-year-old Los Angeles school principal was reported by The Independent as using the money for personal expenses including gambling.
Mary Margaret Kreuper has been charged with wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
According to a statement from the US Attorney’s office, as quoted by the paper, Kreuper embezzled money “for a period of 10 years ending in September 2018” from St James Catholic School in Torrance, California.
As principal, the report went on, she was “responsible for the money the school received to pay for tuition and fees, as well as for charitable donations.” And it is alleged that she instructed employees to “alter and destroy financial records during a school audit.”
She is scheduled to appear in US District Court on 1 July.