A man killed a woman in north Philadelphia on Wednesday, repeatedly stabbing her and even chasing her outside the home at one point in an attack witnessed by several children, according to police.

One of the children, a 14-year-old, was also wounded in the attack and was taken to a hospital, WPVI-TV reported, citing police. In all, there were six children in the home at the time of the Christmas attack, ranging in age from 8 to 16.

Police believe the 33-year-old perpetrator and the 35-year-old woman are or were once partners, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI.