Milwaukee: Police in the northern US state of Wisconsin said Tuesday they are looking for a man who shot two children who threw snowballs at his car over the weekend.

The children - a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year old boy - suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the Milwaukee Police said in a statement.

They were part of a group of kids throwing snowballs at passing cars Saturday evening in Milwaukee, a city of about half a million people 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Chicago.

"One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims," the statement said.