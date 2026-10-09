GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US imposes sweeping sanctions on ICC in bid to cripple tribunal: What to know

Trump administration targets ICC, calling prosecutions unlawful and political

Last updated:
AFP and AP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2026.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2026.
AFP

The Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying it wants to restrict the tribunal’s resources and ability to operate.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures, which include restrictions on transactions between US entities and the ICC, were intended to defend US sovereignty. He accused the court of seeking to prosecute Americans unlawfully.

The ICC condemned the move as an assault on the rule of law and the foundations of the international legal order.

The sanctions target the court as an institution, going beyond previous US measures against individual ICC officials. They could affect its access to banking, insurance, credit card services and technology supplied by US companies.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

What the US sanctions mean for the ICC

The measures block any assets the ICC holds in US jurisdictions and give US companies and individuals six months to wind down business with the court.

The restrictions could disrupt the tribunal’s ability to pay staff, conduct investigations abroad, protect witnesses and operate its detention facilities.

ICC officials have also raised concerns about the court’s reliance on US technology, including Microsoft products and related systems.

Acting chief prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang told AFP that the court was seeking alternatives to maintain its independence and continue its work.

“This is a test of our resilience,” Niang said.

ICC condemns move as attack on rule of law

The ICC said the sanctions were an attempt to obstruct justice and prevent it from carrying out its mandate.

ICC President Tomoko Akane said the court would continue to work independently and impartially, based on the law and evidence, in the interests of victims of serious crimes.

She urged member states to support the tribunal, saying the issue was about safeguarding the international order based on the rule of law.

Rubio, meanwhile, warned that Washington would continue its campaign to dismantle the court “piece by piece” if US allies did not support the measures.

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” he said.

Why is the US targeting the ICC?

The United States has long opposed the ICC’s authority over its citizens and is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court.

The Trump administration has particularly criticised the ICC over its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged crimes in Gaza. Washington is also concerned that the court’s investigation into Afghanistan could lead to accusations against US personnel.

The ICC prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as the crime of aggression, under specific jurisdictional conditions.

Its principle of complementarity means it generally steps in when national authorities are unwilling or unable genuinely to investigate or prosecute relevant crimes.

What can the Netherlands and Europe do?

The ICC is based in The Hague, and the Netherlands has specific obligations to protect the court’s facilities and staff and help ensure it can operate.

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen called the US sanctions “a deeply regrettable step” and reaffirmed his country’s support for the tribunal. He said the six-month period before the restrictions take effect offered scope for dialogue.

European governments could also consider using the European Union’s blocking mechanism, which can prohibit European companies from complying with certain foreign sanctions.

Berendsen said the Netherlands had asked Brussels to prepare the measure, although deploying it would be a significant step in the dispute with Washington.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A bald eagle statue is presented as a gift to President of China Xi Jinping during a state dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Xi for a three-day state visit to Washington, DC where the leaders are expected to discuss trade practices, artificial intelligence and furthering "strategic stability" between their countries.

Trump gifts Xi a bald eagle: What the US symbol means

3m read
China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump during a military review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.

Xi sets AI, Taiwan and Iran red lines in Trump talks

3m read
From left: China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, China's President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump look on during a military review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.

Xi Jinping's White House dinner menu revealed

2m read
This combination of photos shows MS NOW White House reporter Akayla Gardne, from left, CNN Senior White House Reporter Betsy Klein and Politico White House reporter Cheyenne Haslett near the White House complex after all were denied entry to the White House and had credentials confiscated following President Donald Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Washington.

CNN, MS NOW, Politico to sue over White House access

1m read