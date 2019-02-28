The Democrat-led House is expected to pass legislation Thursday that would extend the amount of time the FBI has to conduct background checks of gun purchasers, to 10 business days from three. It is an attempt to close the so-called Charleston loophole, which allowed Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine people in 2015 at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina, to buy a handgun even though he should have been barred from purchasing the weapon.