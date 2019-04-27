Isaiah J. Peoples appears for his arraignment in Santa Clara County Superior Court as his lawyer, Chuck Smith, stands at his side on Friday, April 26, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. Th Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: A California man who deliberately drove into a crowd of people, injuring eight, did so because he thought they were Muslim, police said Friday.

The driver, 34-year-old Isaiah Peoples, reportedly targeted the family solely on their appearance, according to police in Sunnyvale, near San Francisco, who are now treating the case as a "hate crime".

"There is new evidence that Peoples intentionally targeted victims based on their race and belief that they were Muslim," said Sunnyvale Public Security in a statement.

According to local media, three members of the same family are among the eight pedestrians injured Tuesday - a father and his son and daughter.

The nationality and religion of the family have not been released.