White House confirms Trump had sent Kim Jong Un a letter but did not comment on specifics

US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jongun at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea. Image Credit: AP

Seoul: President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, expressing his willingness to help the North battle the coronavirus, North Korea said Sunday.

"I would like to extend sincere gratitude to the US president for sending his invariable faith to the Chairman," said Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister and policy aide, in a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency. She lauded Trump's decision to write the letter as "a good judgment and proper action."

In the letter, Trump "wished the family of the Chairman and our people well-being," she said, referring to her brother by one of his official titles.

The White House confirmed that Trump had sent Kim Jong Un a letter but did not comment on its specifics.

Trump and Kim have repeatedly touted their unusual relationship. They exchanged a number of personal letters before and after their first summit in Singapore in 2018, and at one point Trump said he and Kim had fallen "in love."

But relations between Pyongyang and Washington ​have cooled since the leaders' second summit, held in Vietnam last February. Talks collapsed over differences regarding how quickly North Korea should dismantle its nuclear weapons program and when Washington should ease sanctions.

Since then, Kim has repeatedly said that North Korea was no longer interested in diplomacy with the United States unless it changed what he called its hostile policy, including sanctions. He also warned that the North no longer felt bound by its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles​.

On Saturday, Kim attended the testing of two short-range ballistic missiles by ​his military.

Kim Yo Jong said Sunday that her brother had "mentioned his special personal relations with President Trump again and appreciated the personal letter." But she said good personal relations between the two leaders were not enough to improve their countries' ties.