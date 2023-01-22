Los Angeles: Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.
Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday.
The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the Los Angles Times reported.
Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.
Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.
Footage posted on social media showed emergency staff treating casualties on the scene and police guarding cordoned- off streets.
The LA Times quoted the owner of a nearby restaurant as saying that people who sought shelter in his property told him there was a man with a machine gun in the area.
Seung Won Choi told the newspaper that he believed the shooting took place at a dance club.
Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.