(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 09, 2006 Former Russian military intelligence colonel Sergei Skripal attends a hearing at the Moscow District Military Court in Moscow on August 9, 2006. The former Russian spy was found slumped in an English town following a poison attack. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney: A new round of sanctions were imposed on Moscow Saturday by the United States over the 2018 poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Washington said it will oppose "the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia" by international financial institutions and put limits on US banks from financing Russian sovereign debt, the spokesperson for the US State Department said in a statement.

The US will also limit the export of goods and technology to Russia, the spokesperson added.