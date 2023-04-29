CLEVELAND, Texas: Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in southeast Texas late Friday night, authorities said.
The suspect armed with AR-15 is on the loose, the police was quoted as saying.
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.
The shooting in the community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston was reported around 10:30pm.
No further details about the shooting or the victims were immediately available.