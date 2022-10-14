Raleigh, North Carolina: A shooter opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina's capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hours-long manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes.

The suspect is a white juvenile male and has been arrested, police in North Carolina said Thursday night. An off-duty police officer was among those killed, said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said that the suspect was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m. Thursday, hours after the shooting. His identity and age weren't released.

Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies had swarmed the area, closing roads and warning residents to stay inside while they searched for the shooter. Officers eventually contained the suspect in a residence before arresting him.

Authorities have said that he opened fire along a walking trail in a residential area northeast of downtown.

"Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,'' Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters.

Earlier report

North Carolina: An active shooter is on the loose in a residential area of Raleigh in the US state of North Carolina, police said late on Thursday.

The Raleigh Police said that an active investigation is underway on what was described as an "active shooting". They advised residents in several to stay inside their homes.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighbourhood to remain indoors," Raleigh Police tweeted.

"This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighbourhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene," it added.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said that he has spoken to the city Mayor.

"I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Cooper tweeted.