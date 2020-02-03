Suspect in custody, no current indication of motive, say police

Police said there was a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Grapevine, California on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Image Credit: KBAK

Highlights Bus passenger opened fire, says California highway patrol

No immediate information on number or condition of victims

The bus was heading north on Interstate 5

Details weren't immediately released

A gunman killed one passenger and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. as the bus was on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.

The bus driver somehow managed to get the shooter off the bus and left him on the highway shoulder, where he was arrested without incident, Sergeant Brian Pennings told reporters.

The gunman left the weapon on the bus, CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reports.

Pennings had no immediate information about the motive. After leaving the gunman behind, the driver continued on to the next exit and pulled into the parking lot of a gas station.

The Kern County sheriff's and fire departments responded to the scene near Lebec in Kern County, north of Los Angeles and south of Bakersfield, according to local news outlets.