Washington: Donald Trump’s July 11 sentencing in his New York hush-money case is almost certain to be delayed after prosecutors said they would not oppose putting it on hold in light of the US Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity in criminal cases.

Prosecutors said in a letter on Tuesday to Judge Juan Merchan that they were prepared to respond by July 24 to Trump’s request to overturn his conviction on 34 felonies. In a separate letter to the judge Tuesday, Trump’s legal team proposed filing their initial brief by July 10.

The Supreme Court held in a 6-3 decision Monday that presidents generally are protected by at least some immunity against prosecution for official acts they take while in office. The ruling came in the federal case against Trump for overturning the 2020 election results, but his lawyers in New York contend it covers some evidence and testimony in the hush-money case.

The decision now rests with Merchan, who oversaw the trial and will most likely delay the sentencing to hear arguments on whether the verdict should be tossed in light of the Supreme Court ruling. He may schedule a public hearing, setting up another high-stakes clash between the former president and the district attorney.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said Trump’s request to file the motion on July 10 — one day before his scheduled sentencing hearing — amounted to a request to delay the hearing. The district attorney said Trump’s arguments to throw out the verdict are “without merit” but nevertheless said the government would not object to a delay.

A Manhattan jury on May 30 found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to an adult-film star on the eve of the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s lawyers argue that in light of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on presidential immunity, key evidence and witness testimony tainted the trial.

President Joe Biden warned on Monday that the US Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity sets a “dangerous precedent” that Trump would exploit if elected in November.

“For all practical purposes today’s decision almost certainly means there are no limits to what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle, and it’s a dangerous precedent,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.

“The American people must decide if they want to entrust... once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he’ll be more emboldened to do whatever he pleases, whenever he wants to do it,” Biden said.