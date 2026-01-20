GOLD/FOREX
Trump threatens France with 200% tariffs over ‘Board of Peace’ snub

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza

AFP
US President Donald Trump has threatened 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne.
Washington: Donald Trump on Monday threatened 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne over France’s intentions to decline the US leader’s invitation to join his “Board of Peace.”

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of war-torn Gaza, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

“I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

A source close to Macron told AFP on Monday that France “does not intend to answer favourably” to the invitation.

The board’s charter “goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza”, the source close to the French president said.

Trump confirmed he had invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to join his Board of Peace, after Moscow earlier Monday reported the invite.

“Yes, he’s been invited,” Trump told a reporter in Florida who asked if he had asked Putin to join the body.

