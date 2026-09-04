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Trump says will ask Europeans to repay US for aiding Ukraine

US president did not specify which countries he believed should pay

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AFP
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US President Donald Trump has long demanded that Europeans shoulder more of the cost of Western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
US President Donald Trump has long demanded that Europeans shoulder more of the cost of Western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will ask Europeans to repay the American aid provided to Ukraine under the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump has long demanded that Europeans shoulder more of the cost of Western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, which began more than four years ago.

“Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for - If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

The American president did not specify which countries he believed should pay.

In his post, Trump also rejected reports that the US military was running low on munitions in its war against Iran.

“We have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition,” he wrote, adding that munitions are being produced at “levels never seen before.”

Trump said that Washington was building up stockpiles and preparing for contingencies, and had temporarily suspended overseas arms sales.

“We are taking (munitions) for ourselves, the U.S.A., rather than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will soon again, begin,” he added.

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