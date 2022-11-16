Palm Beach, Florida: Donald Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.

Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, made his announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped.

In a speech broadcast live on U.S. television, Trump spoke to hundreds of supporters in a ballroom decorated with several chandeliers and lined with dozens of American flags.

"In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said to a cheering phone-waving crowd of donors and longtime supporters.

Earlier in the day, aides filed paperwork with the U.S. Federal Election Commission setting up a committee called "Donald J. Trump for President 2024." There is a long road ahead before the Republican nominee is formally selected in the summer of 2024, with the first state-level contests more than a year away.

Which Republicans could run for president in 2024

Trump's decision to runfor the White House again in 2024 has potential rivals gearing up to take on a divisive Republican leader left bruised by his party's midterm election losses. Here is a look at his possible challengers for the Republican nomination:

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Strategists and party leaders have said Trump, 76, remains the odds-on favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Trump's candidacy comes as lawsuits over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and his business dealings continue to swirl around him.

But the former president had a mixed record with the candidates he endorsed in the midterm elections and some blame him for Republicans' failure to capture control of both houses of Congress.

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS

Republican Ron DeSantis, Florida's 44-year-old governor, could be Trump's leading rival for the nomination.

With a strong political base and war chest behind him, DeSantis cruised to a landslide victory last week in his bid for a second four-year term as governor.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, is seen as Trump's leading rival for the party nomination for president.

His resistance to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as clashes with liberals over LGBTQ rights, immigration and race-based discussions, have won praise from conservatives nationwide.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

Republican former Vice President Mike Pence served as a loyal, prim No. 2 to the flamboyant Trump, only to have his boss turn against him when Trump supporters rioted at the US Capitol.

A Republican former congressman, Pence defied Trump on that day and certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory, as required by law.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, 63, is widely considered to be mulling a White House run. He campaigned for Brian Kemp, a Trump nemesis who was re-elected Georgia governor in the midterm elections.

Pence has walked a fine line ever since, not risking the wrath of Trump's base. The 63-year-old former Indiana governor is widely considered to be mulling a White House run. He campaigned for Brian Kemp, a Trump nemesis who was re-elected Georgia governor in the midterm elections.

TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, endorsed by Trump in his run for a third four-year term, fended off Democratic former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke in the midterms.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Although long rumoured to be a potential 2024 candidate, Abbott has not addressed the issue publicly for some time.

Abbott, 65, has pursued increasingly conservative policies during his second term, opposing COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. He signed the most restrictive abortion ban of any U.S. state into law and is building a new barrier on the border with Mexico.

Although long rumoured to be a potential 2024 candidate, Abbott has not addressed the issue publicly for some time.

US REPRESENTATIVE LIZ CHENEY

Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, 56, has vowed to do everything she can to keep Trump from returning to the White House and said she would decide soon on whether to run for president herself.

Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has played a prominent role in the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, she has played a prominent role in the congressional investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

Cheney lost the Republican Party's nomination for Wyoming's single seat in Congress in August to a Trump-backed challenger after Cheney said she would not "go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election."

FORMER UN AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY

A former governor of South Carolina and the daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley was the highest-profile woman in Trump's Cabinet, serving as his ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley, 50, considered a rising Republican star, has alternately held Trump close and at bay.

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN, with Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State.