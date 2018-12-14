The Journal said it could not determine which funds are under scrutiny by prosecutors. Previous reports have indicated that law enforcement was interested in certain individuals with ties to Russia attending the festivities in January 2017. The Washington Post reported in January that the FBI expressed concerns about several Russians connected to the Kremlin who were in Washington, D.C., that weekend, and ABC News reported in June that special counsel Robert Mueller was looking into how several Russian oligarchs were given access to invitation-only parties. An investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into the inauguration committee would represent yet another legal dilemma for Trump, who has had five former associates implicated in the Mueller investigation.