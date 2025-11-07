GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump confirms Kazakhstan officially joins 'Abraham Accords'

Announcement made during White House dinner with Central Asian Countries leaders

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump (Photo:YouTube/White House)
US President Donald Trump (Photo:YouTube/White House)

During his dinner with Central Asian Countries' leaders on Thursday at the White House, Trump said: "I am also delighted to report that Kazakhstan has officially agreed that official now, the tremendous country with the tremendous leader, and has officially joined the Abraham Accords".

Earlier, Trump announced this on his Truth Social account after a joint call with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Step forward

"This is a major step forward in building bridges across the world. Today, more nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords," Trump wrote.

He added that a formal signing ceremony will take place soon.

"We will soon announce a signing ceremony to make it official, and there are many more countries trying to join this club of strength. So much more to come in uniting countries for stability and growth, real progress, real results. Blessed are the peacemakers!"

The announcement came as Trump met the leaders of five Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, during the C5+1 summit, where regional cooperation and security were discussed.

'Tip of the Iceberg'

The White House said Kazakhstan's addition to the accords would be "just the tip of the iceberg," suggesting more Muslim-majority nations may follow, as per CNN.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had hinted at the announcement earlier at a Miami financial conference, saying he would return to Washington "for an Abraham Accords announcement tonight."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met with Tokayev on Thursday, discussing trade and investment opportunities.

A statement from Tokayev's office said Kazakhstan was ready to "engage in constructive dialogue on deepening multifaceted cooperation."

While Israel and Kazakhstan have maintained diplomatic relations for decades, the Abraham Accords may further institutionalise cooperation, particularly in technology, trade, and defence, as per CNN.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump looks on after a man fainted during an announcement about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2025.

Trump event paused in Oval Office when guest faints

1m read
Watch: Trump and Xi shake hands, signal trade thaw

Watch: Trump and Xi shake hands, signal trade thaw

1m read
File photo shows US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping -- seen here in June 2019.

Trump set to meet Xi in South Korea, North on agenda

4m read
US President Donald Trump holds a rendering of the planned White House Ballroom extension during a meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Who's who: List of donors for new White House ballroom

2m read