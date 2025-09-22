Trump and Musk unite at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona

The service brought together politicians, business leaders, and conservative figures
Arizona: Former US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a rare joint public appearance on Sunday, September 21, as they attended the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The gathering, which drew thousands of mourners, was both a tribute to Kirk’s role as a leading conservative voice and a striking moment of political symbolism. Trump, addressing the crowd, hailed Kirk as an “American martyr” whose influence would endure well beyond his years. He praised Kirk’s work in mobilizing young conservatives and shaping the national debate, calling him “a patriot who stood firm for faith, freedom, and America.”
Musk, who has increasingly engaged in political discussions in recent years, was seen seated beside Trump. The two spoke briefly before shaking hands, a gesture that quickly went viral across social media platforms. Later, Musk posted a photograph of himself with Trump on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “For Charlie.”
The service brought together politicians, business leaders, and conservative figures, underscoring Kirk’s vast influence across political and cultural spheres. Attendees highlighted his role as the founder of Turning Point USA, a movement that energized a generation of conservative youth.
For supporters, the joint presence of Trump and Musk carried a message of unity at a time of sharp national divides. Analysts noted that the moment could resonate in the run-up to the 2026 elections, where both men’s endorsements and voices are likely to remain influential.
As the stadium echoed with tributes, the memorial framed Charlie Kirk’s legacy not only in terms of his activism but also in the broader conservative movement he helped shape — one that continues to impact America’s political landscape.
