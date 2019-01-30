That fear — one faced by immigrant and refugee men in an unfamiliar community — is nothing new. Just as gay men from across Canada flocked to Toronto in the 1970s to live free and open lives, a new generation of gay men from south Asia and the Middle East has been drawn to Canada in the last 20 years for the same reasons. The new arrivals may revel in Canada’s acceptance, but they are still vulnerable — suspicious of authority, reluctant to attract attention, perhaps too eager to fit in. And perhaps too trusting of a gentle-looking older man who appears harmless.