While there was optimism about Warren’s candidacy at her rally, she enters an already crowded Democratic field amid renewed controversy over her past identification as Native American. For years now — since even before he was president — Trump has needled Warren on the issue , calling her ‘Pocahontas’. He and others accuse Warren of falsely presenting herself as Native American to gain unfair advantages in life. The controversy was re-ignited last week when the Washington Post published Warren’s 1986 registration card for the Texas State Bar. In it, she listed ‘American Indian’ as her race.