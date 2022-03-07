Havenbeheer: Experienced, certified and innovative port managers

Havenbeheer Port Management is no stranger to change. Being the oldest and only general cargo facility port authorised by customs in the Paramaribo area, throughout the last six decades they have adapted and expanded. Now, they are looking at new facilities, new partnerships and new ways of doing business. “We have the terminal operators with the investment they put in, we have the equipment necessary to be efficient, we have won prizes for being the best multipurpose port. It is good to have all that, but now we are aiming for bigger and better”, assures Resa Karg, Corporate Affairs Manager for Havenbeheer N.V.

Havenbeheer currently manages the Dr. Jules Sedney Port of Paramaribo, the main port in Suriname for small-scale imports and exports, the transshipment of cargo destined for Guyana and French Guyana, and the export cargo destined for Europe, North America, the Caribbean and Asia. Since 1995 they also manage the General Port of New Nickerie, on the northwest of Suriname.

The Paramaribo port is ISO and ISPS certified and is currently being serviced by two terminal operators, PSH Transport and IPS DP World. It works under the safety and environmental guidelines of the MARPOL Convention, and for three years in a row has received the prestigious Ludlow Steward Award from the Caribbean Shipping Association due to its exceptional growth and development. “The port has always been a key driver of the country’s economic development. Whenever there are development projects, we have to be ready to accommodate them so they can be achieved”, states Andreas Talea, CEO of Havenbeheer N.V.

Nowadays, Havenbeheer is working on a new support terminal on the south-western part of the port to carry heavier loads, eliminate traffic congestion and automatise procedures, which they expect will be launched within one and a half years. They will also develop a deep water port in the Nickerie region, a greenfield project that will allow them to expand, and manage trade and logistics for future offshore companies. “We will be closer to the action and able to facilitate whatever is needed in a more efficient way”, says Karg.

To achieve those goals, Havenbeheer understands they need to go through a process of institutional strengthening. Thus, they are working with strategic partner and old associate, the Port of Antwerp International, in their next 5 to 10 years development plans.

Being a local company with long expertise in facilitating international transport and trade, their future expansion will place them in a privileged position to support the development of offshore oil and gas industries. “We want to develop to meet the needs of our customers even more. If it means new partnerships, then we will go into new partnerships. If it means that we have to invest more or bring more people with other expertise, then we will do that”, says Karg.

Therefore, Havenbeheer is actively looking for investors with financial means and experience in the oil and gas industry willing to profit from those opportunities. They are focusing in countries like the US and the United Arab Emirates, with which they already have established connections. They currently work with UAE’s DP World, and they expect to keep strengthening this connection between both countries. “Since there is a solid relationship already, there are possibilities to build on”, states Talea.

Just as they have done in the past, Havenbeheer will continue to evolve and keep up with the times. “We are moving to do business in another way and we want to bring more added value to the port. We see a bright future ahead for Suriname’s industry, and as Havenbeheer we want to continue playing a key role in this development.”

DP World Paramaribo: Maritime and inland terminals of global standards

DP World Paramaribo offers container handling, reefer container services, container stripping and stuffing, warehouse and Ro-Ro services at Paramaribo’s Dr. Jules Sedney Port. Image Credit: Supplied

Since 2011, DP World Paramaribo has completely transformed the supply chain business standards both internally and nationally. We distinguish ourselves from the competition by giving the best integrated solutions”, says Mervel Kotzebue, General Manager of DP World Paramaribo, a subsidiary of DP World and the largest local container terminal operator in Suriname. “When it comes to HSE standards, we not only comply with local regulations. All our employees are certified and follow international terminal operator’s standards, that is why the port has ended up adopting our own procedures”, Kotzebue adds.

DP World Paramaribo offers container handling, reefer container services, container stripping and stuffing, warehouse and Ro-Ro services at Paramaribo’s Dr. Jules Sedney Port. Similarly, in its subsidiary terminal located at La Vigilantia, close to the deep water port of Paranam, DP World Paramaribo provides shore base services for global offshore oil and gas operations. It also handles heavylift, IMDG and project cargo, as well as storage facilities for the mining, oil and forestry sectors. Moreover, they are officially launching a local DP World Logistics office in 2022, where they expect to expand their capabilities even more.

In the coming years, DP World Paramaribo aims to take their expertise even further by fully engaging in the oil and gas industry. While they already have a shore base terminal, marine port and supply vessels, they look forward to facilitate all the key elements that will guarantee future oil and gas companies a seamless transition to the rigs. Kotzebue explains, “as DP World, we don’t want to only be a shore base operator. We want to adapt what we already do and become a state of the art integrated solution provider for the oil and gas industry. That is our vision.”

To accomplish this, together with two local partners, SG Group and FIRM Engineering, they plan to open a 330 ha Marine Industry Park in Suriname’s eastern side that will become the main terminal for these industries thanks to its location’s strategic advantages, like its navigability, short distance to offshore operations, less risks and liabilities, and further capacity to expand and replace the current Paramaribo terminal, which could become an inland facility to redistribute cargo. “It is a perfect location to develop that gives us a very competitive advantage”, highlights Kotzebue, knowing from experience that when it comes to applying the highest international standards to local projects, DP World Suriname will certainly continue to lead the way.

Trustbank Amanah: Ethical, high-quality and tailor-made banking services

Maureen Badjoeri, CEO of Trustbank Amanah Image Credit: Supplied

Focused on SMEs and based on Islamic principles of equality, risk sharing and good practices, Trustbank Amanah is changing how banking is done.

“As an Islamic bank we are based on tailor-made contracts, not set products, so clients have more choices with us”, says Maureen Badjoeri, CEO of Trustbank Amanah. Being Suriname’s first fully fledged Islamic bank, their unique corporate culture and customised financial services sets them apart. “With an Islamic bank money has no intrinsic value and cannot increase by itself. In order to grow, money must be used productively and interest (Riba) is not allowed”, states Badjoeri.

To ensure profitability, the bank functions as an intermediary by offering trade base contracts (Murabaha) or lease base contracts (Ijarah), where both bank and clients share profits and risks. One of the trademarks of Trustbank Amanah is their focus on micro-financing and SME’s, having a dedicated micro-finance desk since 2010 and being members of CMFA (Caribbean Micro Finance Alliance). “We create opportunities for micro entrepreneurs where they experience barriers elsewhere”, assures Karim Chouchane, Senior Executive Advisor to Trustbank Amanah.

In 2019, Trustbank Amanah launched their digital service with Internet and mobile banking, and next year they expect to open a digital e-wallet, implement an IMS system against money laundering, and a digital onboarding platform. Therefore, Trustbank Amanah is looking to establish international partnerships and has started conversations with banks in the UK, Germany and the USA.