Stanford graduation disrupted as students walk out during Sundar Pichai speech over Israel deal

As Pichai was introduced at the Californian university, students stood up from their seats, waved Palestinian flags, blew whistles and chanted slogans. Many wore keffiyehs, a traditional Palestinian scarf, while others began leaving the stadium in their graduation gowns.

Dubai: Stanford University’s 2026 graduation ceremony was disrupted on Sunday when around 200 students walked out in protest as Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage, turning a celebration for thousands of graduates into a demonstration over the company’s ties to Israeli government contracts.

Videos from the ceremony showed groups of students exiting the venue as some booed from the stands. Despite the disruption, Pichai continued his address, with the majority of the graduating class remaining seated.

While a majority of students remained seated, the visible protest highlighted ongoing tensions on US campuses over the Israel-Gaza conflict and the role of major technology companies in government contracts linked to military and surveillance systems.

Sunday’s ceremony began as a traditional Stanford commencement, with thousands of students arriving in academic robes and participating in long-standing campus rituals, including the university’s playful “Wacky Walk,” where graduates often wear costumes on their way to their seats.

“I’ve always been extraordinarily optimistic about the next generation,” he said. “AI doesn’t change that. These graduates are actually both going to be a big part of driving that progress and also dealing with the impact.”

Pichai had previously acknowledged in a podcast interview that tech leaders have increasingly faced pushback at graduation ceremonies, particularly when discussing AI. He said he remained optimistic about the next generation and their ability to shape emerging technologies responsibly.

Earlier this year, several technology leaders, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, were booed at university commencements after speaking about AI, as concerns grow among students about job displacement and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence tools.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pichai appeared largely unfazed by the disruption and delivered a conventional commencement address focused on optimism, decision-making and career advice for graduates. He did not directly address artificial intelligence, a subject that has increasingly dominated speeches by tech executives at university events.

The walkout came as Stanford President Jonathan Levin introduced Pichai, describing him as a leader who has shaped one of the world’s most influential technology companies. Pichai is a Stanford alumnus, having earned a master’s degree in materials science and engineering in 1995 before joining Google in 2004.

The demonstration was also linked to Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud-computing deal between Google, Amazon and the Israeli government. Critics have argued that the project supports Israel’s military and surveillance capabilities amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The protest was organised by Students for Justice in Palestine and No Tech for Apartheid, groups that have repeatedly criticised Google’s contracts with the Israeli military and US government agencies.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.