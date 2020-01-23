Paramedics and police rush to aid to a shooting victim in downtown on January 22, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Image Credit: AFP

Seattle: Six people have been shot in downtown Seattle and one of those people has died, authorities said.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls at 5pm Wednesday of multiple gunshot victims. One person was found dead in a heavily trafficked area of downtown and five others were taken to a Seattle hospital, he said

Seattle police said they were investigating a shooting with “multiple victims”.

The police department, which said on Twitter that officers and medics were providing aid to victims at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center said that seven victims had been brought to the hospital’s emergency room following the shooting.

Local KOMO-TV news reported that at least one person was slain in the gunfire and five others wounded, including a child.